Schwab: Taken for a ride by the high plane grifter

By Sid Schwab / Herald Columnist

If people charged with oversight look away, does corruption exist? If deporting migrants is all MAGAs care about, is Donald Trump selling his “presidency” to the highest bidder not happening? (tinyurl.com/2cashin2u) If a crime falls in Trump’s forest, does it make a sound?

So sure is Trump of the hypovertebral cowardice of Republican Congressfolk and the yes-boss, how-high sycophancy of his appointees that he’s not bothering to hide the corruption, greed and grift that, were it anyone else, would have led to bipartisan impeachment and removal. What Trump is doing makes the alleged transgressions of the “Biden crime family” seem like kids selling lemonade without a license. Nevertheless, Republicans conducted years of made-for-Fox “hearings” about it; all up with which they came were crimes to which Hunter Biden had already confessed. Now? With unprecedented corruption screaming for investigation? Butkis (sp?).

Had Joe Biden, right before taking office, created eponymous cryptocurrencies for himself and his wife and encouraged foreign governments to purchase them, had offered White House tours and private dinners to individuals who purchased the most (New Republic: tinyurl.com/eatit4u), Republican outrage would be at 11 and he’d be removed from office in the blink of an “aye.”

For comprehensive explication of the trail-blazing conflicts of interest in Trump’s crypto-kleptocracy, read this: (Democracy Defenders: tinyurl.com/conflicts4u). And this: (New Republic: tinyurl.com/evenmore4u). Then this: (Atlantic: tinyurl.com/klepto4u). I could “tinyurl” this Trumpery till the cowed come home and still not cover it all.

And that’s before mentioning the influence-peddling his sons are pushing around the world: Twenty Trump-branded building projects in nine countries, all of which will be in position to seek presidential favors. And, as history shows, receive them (CREW: tinyurl.com/branded4u). But Hunter made bank because of his surname, causing Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and James Comer, R-Ky., jugular-ballooning apoplexy. These potatoes, they are small.

According to MAGAs, proof that Trump “loves America” is that he donated his salary to the U.S. Treasury last time around. That love now operates a government-underwritten cash machine. It’s estimated that his family members have increased their wealth by $3 billion since the election and his entry into the crypto game. Ever tried to wrap around how much a billion is? This should help: (Instagram: tinyurl.com/analogy4u).

Trump’s enforcers and acolytes don’t simply ignore it. They bend over backward (flickr: tinyurl.com/contort4u) to justify it. Attorney General Pam Bondi, America’s bulwark against liberalism’s lawlessness, argues that accepting a $400 million plane from Qatar, a country that may have had a hand in 9/11 (Egpyt Today: tinyurl.com/4terror2u), finances Hamas and the anti-U.S. campus protestors that Trump arrests for speaking freely, isn’t a Constitution-defined emolument. Because he’ll only use it till he’s out of office, at which point he’ll keep using it. Or something. He’s gotta have it, though; it’s gold-plated (Daily Mail: tinyurl.com/golden4u).

No matter that accepting a 250-foot-long, three-story plane from a shady government is risky. Other than disassembling everything, including its toilets, fold-flat seats, gilded staircase, and wiring, how could we be certain it doesn’t include spyware? Whether or not the gift-grift happens, Trump loves the idea and Republicans far and wide-bodied are all for it, too; falling in line like Boy Scouts for his every whim, even his Alcatrazific impossibility (Semafor: tinyurl.com/rocktherock).

None of this will make the tiniest crack in the enlightenment-proof wall surrounding Trump voters. The divide between those who live in that world and people inhabiting the one that exists is getting wider every day. Consider the “deals” Trump recently announced with the United Kingdom and, later, China. To MAGA, they confirm the brilliance of the artiste o’ the deal; the pendulumistic backs and forths, markets ricocheting like pinballs, ports, including Seattle’s, empty of cargo; all part of a grand plan working out perfectly. Which was to isolate and break China. Then not. Which was that tariffs would erase our national debt and eliminate taxes. Then canceled. Every U-turn, every message reversal accepted as if from Mount Sinai.

Reality-based observers have noted that when Trump’s tariffs on China were announced, it responded in kind, immediately stopped selling stuff to the U.S. while opening new markets everywhere else. Their brilliance, as opposed to Trump’s dimness, meant that while shelves empty here and prices creep up, while Trump shamed Americans for wanting toys for their kids, China, selling elsewhere, flourished. Outflanked, Trump caved. His nonsensical tariffs on China were an ego trip over which, in full planetary view, he tripped. It must be obvious to world leaders that, facing pushback, he backs down. Spin it his mouthers might, but spin ain’t spinach.

The fruits of Republicans’ attacks on critical thinking are seen as MAGAs are as happy over the flip as they were over the flop. Ensuring a steady supply of such easy marks, harbinger Oklahoma, already at the bottom rung of American education, will now teach their youth that Trump’s stolen election lies are truth, removing all the rungs above those unfortunate kids (Snopes: tinyurl.com/nosmartokies). Like the MAGAfied, they never had a chance.

Email Sid Schwab at columnsid@gmail.com.