No doubt about what Trump is doing to nation

There is no doubt about it. The Trump administration is in reality a fascist regime. Trump is following a fascist playbook. He has set about destroying the established institutions of the federal government and making them subservient to his personal command.

He is using immigrants in precisely the same way Hitler used the Jews early in his rule in Germany. He is conducting a broad attack on the rule of law. He is having people arrested and deported with no due process of law whatsoever. He is refusing to comply with orders from the United States Supreme Court. He is using the Department of Justice as his personal law firm for prosecuting his political opponents for imaginary criminal offenses.

He is attempting to change state election law to make it harder for people who do not support him to vote. Perhaps Trump’s voters didn’t intend to create an American fascist regime, but that’s what we’ve got. Will the rule of law survive? Will our democratic institutions survive?

I can only hope and pray that, once Trump is out of our public life, we will be able to resurrect them, but whether we will or not remains to be seen. May the American people wake up and turn on Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters. It is the only way we will be able to save ourselves.

Rev. Dr. Thomas C. Sorenson

Sultan