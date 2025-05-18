Should states handle issue of immigration?

OK, here we go again. The southern states have been screaming ‘states’ rights’ since the Civil War and there’s one point upon which we should agree. With immigrants being deported, why don’t we have immigration officials, border patrol, customs officials, immigration courts and judges, and funding for housing in each state? Why can’t each state, have processors, provide work permits and offer temporary housing for these people looking for a better life here? Why can’t each state have courts to expedite asylum cases and offer paths to eventual citizenship.

For all the uproar about being invaded, we must keep in mind that these people (illegal or not), who are working here, are contributing to our economy, our Social Security (for those of us collecting), are paying taxes, and are living in peace with us as they pursue the American Dream!

Spread not only the joy, but the responsibility as well! Don’t make it political, make it humanitarian!

Steve Forck

Lake Stevens