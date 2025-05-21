Opposition to amendment to habitat rules ignored

The article regarding Snohomish County’s habitat ordiance reports a preponderance of Snohomish County voters opposed to further erosion of habitat (“Snohomish County Council passes controversial critical habitat ordinance,” The Herald, May 15). A developer’s voice was in attendance. But, facing the voters, council members Nate Nehring and Jared Mead passed this anti-habitat ordinance.

Look about us, and see the developer encroachment, reducing set backs, razing the site for development so well that not a worm moved, the site was so naked. If Nehring and Mead ignore the voters, recall them.

Sam Bess

Stanwood