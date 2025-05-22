Return of salmon after dam removal proves it works

A truly inspiring article published on May 7 in The Oregonian offers hope for the eventual recovery of wild salmon in west coast rivers. When the last of the four dams on the Klamath River was removed in late 2024, members of the Karuk and Yurok tribes hoped that the salmon that used to populate the Klamath would “remember the way” to their ancient habitat that had been denied them for over a century.

And did the fish ever remember! As Russell Attebery and Joseph L. James explain, more than 6,000 fish have recently been seen swimming past the first dam site and into Spencer Creek, an important tributary of the Klamath.

Like the Elwah, the Klamath has been reborn as a wild river that is already teeming with wildlife. Removing the deadly dams on both rivers proves that nature can recover from humans’ relentless destruction.

An obvious question thus arises: having restored the Elwah and the Klamath, why not the Snake, whose salmon runs are vital to starving Salish Sea Orcas? Released from captivity, the Snake will revitalize salmon and Orca populations and provide enhanced recreational and environmental benefits across the entire Pacific Northwest.

Michael W. Shurgot

Seattle