Fluoridated water best way to ensure dental health

Obviously drinking bleach in any form is not a great proposition, and according to dental experts the topical fluoride treatments that are put on our teeth at regular cleanings in the dental office is sufficient to protect our teeth. But really, the issue again is that without comprehensive health care for all – to include regular dental care starting at infancy — the majority of children and many adults in our country will not get that dental care, resulting in a return to serious cavities and oral disease.

So, for all those who have no reliable consistent health coverage, which is a huge number, fluoride in the water seems to be what we are stuck with.

Christine Wakefield Nichols

Snohomish