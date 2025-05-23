Time for age, term limits for all politicians

I think we’re all getting weary about how old and decrepit our presidents were and are. President Joe Biden certainly didn’t represent his best self toward the end of his run, but President Trump is no spring chicken either and he’s no sharper lately than President Biden. So, here’s a few suggestions to remedy that situation.

1. Let’s make it a constitutional amendment to limit every federal official (all three branches) to a required retirement age of 75 years, “much like commercial airlines pilots“ (if you reach your required retirement age, finish your term, then get out.) This applies to all legislators, supreme court justices, presidents and vice presidents, and cabinet members.

2. Require legislators to serve only (18) eighteen years of service (Supreme Court justices 20 years), with periodic performance reports. They shall submit hours of service to get retirement based on actual active hourly wage times years of service. If legislators choose to reduce benefits to American voters, then they first reduce their own benefits by the same percentage, i.e. salary, medical benefits, and pensions. All officials shall submit annual benefit reports for everything outside their basic salaries, medical benefits and pensions. There shall be no insider trading of any kind by any of these officials and no influence peddling. Those acts shall be subject to immediate dismissal and possible prosecution. No one is above the law!

3. Require every American citizen 18 and older to be automatically registered to vote and require them to vote in every election. Voting access shall be readily available to every registered voter everywhere.

Steve Forck

Lake Stevens