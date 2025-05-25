For informed voters, give the gift of news, information

A recent nationwide poll found that Donald Trump’s approval ratings were higher with voters who hadn’t followed the major news stories of his first 100 days. And voters who said they had not heard much about recent news events had one thing in common: they were much more likely to get their news from social media.

I’m thinking better informed voters is a good idea, so I’m offering a suggestion, the perfect gift for nearly any occasion: a subscription to a professional news source, whether this local paper, the hometown paper, or a national news magazine like Newsweek, or one of the many excellent on-line news sites like Washington State Standard or, of course, one of the major newspapers like the New York Times. Or, for that special someone, a gift in their name to a local public radio or television station, a gift that may inspire the recipient to tune in to it more often.

Whatever the choice, investing in professional journalism is an investment in a stronger democracy, and a gift we will all be thankful for.

Kim Drury

Langley