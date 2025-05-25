Why do I protest? This is why

In the long four months of governing, the Trump administration has shown itself to be cruel, chaotic and corrupt.

Trump’s Cabinet is a cluster of unqualified, inept sycophants. Cases in point: the sharing of ongoing war plans on a public messaging app with, among others, a reporter and family members; a measles outbreak in Texas that has now spread; and the accidental deportation of a Maryland man due to an “administrative error.”

Musk and his DOGE boys, in the guise of seeking out “waste, fraud and abuse,” have fired hundreds of thousands of federal employees at numerous agencies. These mass firings resulted in gutted services and higher costs.

ICE has deported tens of thousands of people of color without due process, while expediting refugee status to 59 white Afrikaners.

Under Pam Bondi, the Department of Justice is now doing Trump’s bidding.

With his on again-off again implementation of tariffs, Trump has sent the stock market reeling, left businesses wondering how to proceed and slowed/stopped importing.

He has made enemies of our allies while cozying up to our enemies.

Costs have not gone down, but increased.

He wants to make permanent his 2017 tax cut for the rich, cutting services for the rest of us to pay for it.

Trump continues to profit from sitting in the Oval Office. Bibles, gold sneakers, bitcoin, etc. He disregards the Emoluments Clause in accepting a $400 million jet from Qatar. He agrees to sell $142 billion in an arms deal with Saudi Arabia, while expanding his franchise in the Middle East.

Perhaps the most egregious is his blatant indifference to the courts, the rule of law and his oath to uphold the Constitution.

I cannot, in good conscience, stand by and watch this man destroy our democracy. So, I gather with the ever growing number of my fellow Americans to voice my disdain and disapproval. See you in the streets!

Deborah Hanson

Everett