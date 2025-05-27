Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for May 18-24

The Athlete of the Week nominees for May 18-24. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Natalie Klepper | Granite Falls softball

In the opening round of the District 2 playoffs, the senior pitcher took a no-hitter into the 7th inning against Tyee, finishing with a complete-game one-hitter with nine strikeouts. Klepper also pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief in the District 2 semifinals, holding South Whidbey to just 3 hits while keeping them in check long enough for the Granite Falls Tigers to come back and get the win 13-12 and into the finals. At the plate, she went 5-12 (.417) with the first two home runs of her career. She also stole three bases and scored five runs.

Klepper won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for May 11-17 by claiming 565 (40.33%) of the 1,401 votes.

This week’s nominees

Jameson Crow | Archbishop Murphy baseball

The junior infielder went 2-for-6 with a home run, two walks, two runs and two RBI as the Wildcats won a Class 2A state playoff opening-round game before falling in the quarterfinals.

Abby Edwards | Snohomish softball

The junior pitcher led the Panthers to the semifinals by pitching 14 innings on May 23 while allowing just one unearned run. Edwards struck out 22 batters in the two games. She also kept the Panthers in contention during a 3-2 loss to Liberty in the semifinal.

Jaden Marlow | Shorewood boys track & field

The versatile junior athlete won titles in the 110 hurdles, long jump and pole vault at the 3A District 1 track and field championships.

Drew Pepin | Jackson baseball

The senior pitcher threw a three-hit, complete-game shutout in the first round of the state playoffs on May 23.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.