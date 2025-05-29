Make your opposition to Congress’ budget bill known

Cuts to SNAP and Medicaid, as passed recently in the House will harm millions of Americans, cutting off health care for over 8 million and pushing millions to the edge of starvation. (“Millions could lose food stamp benefits under GOP bill,” and “What Medicaid cuts passed by the U.S.House could mean for WA,” by Jake Daily Herald, May 24)

This congressional lack of compassion led by the president is outrageous. There is still hope for Senate heroes to step up. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are doing their best to prevent this devastating bill from passing. They are to be thanked and encouraged, as they work across the aisle to get others to vote against this travesty passed by the House. They can be reached, along with any member of Congress, at 202-224-3121.

If we speak up, sharing our thanks and why it matters, there is hope, especially if we ask others across the country to do the same.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish