GOP budget bill will hurt children, seniors, others

I’m outraged that the House has passed their reconciliation bill that deepens poverty and punishes struggling Americans. By slashing SNAP, Medicaid, and the Child Tax Credit, this bill guts programs that millions of families depend on to survive.

Anyone claiming this bill won’t hurt children, seniors, or people with disabilities is willfully ignoring reality. This bill strips away Medicaid coverage from nearly 9 million people, slashes food assistance for millions getting SNAP, and denies 17 million children living in poverty the full Child Tax Credit. That’s not fiscal responsibility—it’s cruelty.

And for what? To bankroll more tax breaks for billionaires. Forcing states to shoulder costs and imposing punitive work reporting requirements will not make programs more efficient. They will devastate rural communities and deepen inequality.

We are better than this. The American Dream should be about opportunity and dignity—not greed and indifference. I urge our senators to loudly reject this shameful legislation.

Tonya Stiffler

Shoreline