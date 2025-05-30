Trump agenda: Walls, dome and ‘Fortress America’

I’ve been looking at what this administration has been trying to accomplish with its policies and actions. I think the end game is a Fortress America. This will be done with a “big beautiful” border wall and a “big beautiful” Golden Dome [more expensive and better than Isreal’s mere Iron Dome]. It will also help keep our blood pure.

Of course, the fortress will be expensive. Justification for the American taxpayers the cost of “big and beautiful” fortress requires that he weakens America’s place in the world. We need to be fearful and afraid enough to cough up more in taxes.

There is a two-prong approach to achieve this state of fear and weakness. 1: Withdraw from international agreements, organizations and, aid programs. The withdrawal will create a power void which China, Russia, Iran, etc. will rush to fill. 2. Create a war on science. The removal of funding for data collection and access to data means there will be no “scientific proof” to challenge Trump’s opinions. A brain-drain is already starting. Multiple countries are already offering American scientists a refuge.

I can see though Trump’s goal: Make America weak again and pay for a big, beautiful Fortress America.

Gary McCaig

Lynnwood