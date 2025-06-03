Renovating of Funko Field cheaper than building new stadium

The City of Everett faces three stadium options:

1. Do nothing and wait to see if Major League Baseball is bluffing.

2. Build a new stadium downtown requiring numerous eminent domain acquisitions, costing $100 -$130 million dollars, and having the AquaSox and Major League Baseball pay rent to the City of Everett.

3. Refurbish the current stadium — Funko Field — on Everett School District property, have the AquaSox and Major League Baseball continue paying more than $100,000 per year in rent to the Everett Public School District, and after Funko Field is refurbished, establish an increased rental rate to be paid to the Everett Public School District based on the new fair market rental value of Funko Field.

Refurbishing Funko Field would cost far less than building an entirely new stadium as proposed by the City of Everett. After refurbishing Funko Field, rent is still paid to the Everett Public School District.

I support refurbishing Everett Memorial Stadium-Funko Field.

I oppose the construction of a new baseball stadium in downtown Everett.

John E. Martin

Mountlake Terrace