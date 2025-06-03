Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for May 25-31

The Athlete of the Week nominees for May 25-31. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Drew Pepin | Jackson baseball

The senior pitcher threw a three-hit, complete-game shutout in the first round of the state playoffs on May 23. Pepin won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for May 18-25 by claiming 393 (40.73%) of the 965 votes.

This week’s nominees

Kimberly Beard | King’s track & field

The junior uncorked a personal-best throw of 152 feet, 5 inches — more than 8 feet farther than the next best mark in state meets in all classifications this year — at the Class 1A state meet on May 30. On Sunday at the Washington Hammer State Championships, Beard’s 4 kg hammer throw traveled 176 feet, 5 inches — more than 20 feet farther than runner-up Madelyn Lawson of Yelm.

Erick Diaz | Granite Falls

The senior won the Class 1A state pole vault title on May 30, clearing 14 feet, 3 inches.

Ava Enriquez | Shorewood track & field

The senior cleared 12 feet, 6 inches to win the Class 3A state pole vault title on May 31.

Niki Genadiev | Shorewood boys soccer

The junior forward scored all of No. 1 Shorewood’s goals in a 3-1 state semis win over No. 12 Ingraham on May 30.

Jackson Sketchley | Shorecrest track & field

The senior became the Class 3A javelin state champion with a throw of 194 feet, 8 inches on May 31.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.