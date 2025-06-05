Lynnwood cuts the ribbon to new Scriber Lake Park boardwalk

The boardwalk at Scriber Lake Park on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Clouds and foliage reflect off the water of Scriber Lake on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Lynnwood City Council Member Nick Coelho and Scriber Lake Park goer shares personal stories about his time exploring the park on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A bee lands on a buttercup flower at Scriber Lake Park on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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People explore a portion of the boardwalk at Scriber Lake Park on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Native salmonberries grow along a trail in the newly renovated Scriber Lake Park on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Lynnwood City Council Member David Parshall along with others involved in the renovation of Scriber Lake Park explore the new boardwalk on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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LYNNWOOD — Lynnwood city officials and parks and recreation staff cut the ribbon Wednesday to the new Scriber Lake Boardwalk Trail project. The $5.5 million project replaced old, wood-chipped trail sections with an 8-foot wide, elevated, half-mile boardwalk, providing year-round and ADA accessibility to the city’s only public lake.

The city started designs in 2022 and broke ground on construction in June 2024, wrapping up this May.

Washington’s Recreation and Conservation Office funded $2.5 million while another $2 million came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The rest of the project funding came from local funds, Snohomish County Partnership Projects and the Lynnwood Parks Foundation.

Lynnwood City Council President Nick Coelho was one of roughly 45 people who attened the event.

“I have memories in the spring of planting trees here alongside volunteers and our awesome park staff — memories like these are priceless, and I will carry these for the rest of my life,” he said during remarks to the crowd.

He described a recent walk he had taken with his wife, who has mobility issues, and mother, who uses a walker.

“The ease with which we explored this natural space made my heart so full,” he said. “Investments like this show that our city, and really our region, is fully invested in and committed to creating a community where all are welcome.”

Eliza Aronson: 425-339-3434; eliza.aronson@heraldnet.com; X: @ElizaAronson.

Eliza’s stories are supported by the Herald’s Environmental and Climate Reporting Fund.