More support needed to keep care programs running

I just don’t understand the closing of an adult day health center and yet we are building a new stadium in Everett (“I’ll lose everything’: Snohomish County’s only adult day health center to close,” The Herald, May 29).

Where are our hearts and care for those that truly need our support. We need to re-examine our priorities. People should always come first especially those that can not take care of themselves. We need each other. Those private supporters need to spread their money out to keep services like this to continue. Also Everett needs to step up to meet the needs of this community. Please consider all those that can use our help.

Sandra Richards

Everett