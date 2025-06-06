Ensure due process to all threatened with deportation

I am writing to express my concerns regarding immigrants, migrants and students who are being wrongfully detained, imprisoned and deported from our country.

The Constitution states that no person shall be denied due process. The vast majority of these people are not criminals, and even if they are being accused, they have a right to defend themselves. It is truly heartbreaking to see people’s lives be needlessly upended in such a cruel manner. Where is our humanity? These illegal deportations must stop!

Rebecca Lowe

Langley