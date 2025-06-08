Full Life Care employee will miss friendships with staff, clients

I have worked at Full Life Care in Everett for 17 years (“I’ll lose everything’: Snohomish County’s only adult day health center to close,” The Herald, May 29). It would have been 19 years had it not been for covid.

I have been at Full Life Care for longer than any other employee other than one of our nurses, who has been there 20 years.

This really depresses me to see Full Life closing, and given my age, I don’t really know that I’ll be able to find another job.

I will not only miss the clients deeply, but people that I work with him gotten a strong bond.

Hopefully somebody with deep pockets can read this article, and consider giving to Full Life Care.

Teresa Dietman

Everett