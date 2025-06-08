Hazen’s commentary was a needed message of hope

A recent Herald Forum commentary by Dan Hazen, was absolutely refreshing (“Holding on to hope, even as the images fade from view,” The Herald, May 24). Among these pages daily there is so much turmoil, but on this day, there was truly a message of hope. I read it and read it to my husband and read it again. His example is Jesus, and though I am a Christian, you don’t have to be to benefit from this truth. Caring for and helping each other one person at a time does make a difference. This is what we can do. There is hope.

Hazen told us his daughter reached out to him with a need, and I noticed that in his desire to respond appropriately to her, his pondering strengthened his own need too. I would like to thank him for the volumes he spoke in his 600 words.

Teresa Oppie

Everett