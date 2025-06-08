Turn to county health department for accurate information

Thank you for sharing “Five sources of accurate health information” in your May 27 edition. Finding trustworthy sources of health information is now more essential than ever. As the article rightly points out, it can be hard to tell what’s accurate online, especially when misinformation is so easy to come by.

Here in Snohomish County, your local public health department is proud to be a trusted, science-based resource for everyone in our community. At the Snohomish County Health Department, we work hard to make sure clear, accurate, and timely information is available to everyone. That means offering materials in multiple languages, sharing updates on social media, working closely with schools, childcare providers and senior centers, and making direct outreach to under-served populations, so that no one falls through the cracks.

Whether it’s helping parents navigate immunizations, answering questions about food safety, preparing for wildfire smoke and extreme heat, or addressing emerging health concerns like measles or avian flu, our team is here to support Snohomish County. We’re committed to making health information accessible, actionable, and grounded in the needs of our local communities.

We invite you to add www.snohd.org to your list of accurate sources for health information. You’ll find resources, updates, and ways to connect with us directly. We’re here for everyone, and we’re proud to walk alongside our community in building a healthier, more informed Snohomish County, together.

Dennis Worsham

Director of the Snohomish County Health Department

Everett