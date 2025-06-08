When will Congress stand up to Trump?

Waste, fraud, and abuse? Look no further than the White House.

Donald Trump is planning a huge parade for his birthday. The U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary is just an excuse for him. And guess who is going to pay for all this “pomp and show”? And the damage all of the big tanks will do to the streets of Washington D.C. The American people.

The same people he is cruelly cutting benefits from. Who’s Medicaid he is cutting, who’s Medicare he is cutting. In spite of his solemn promises, during his campaign, he would not touch either of those benefits.

But then, we should have learned by now that Trump will say anything and promise anything to get what he wants.

It has been obvious since 2014 that Trump did not want to be president of the United States, but he wants to be the dictator of the United States.

His fawning admiration of all of the dictators of the world makes that obvious. His demands that all of his advisers and cabinet picks never disagree with him is right out of a dictator’s handbook.

The corruption of this administration is staggering. When will this Congress get up the courage to do something about him before he damages our country beyond repair?

Bubbles Sudds-Dezotell

Everett