Call constitutional convention for balanced budget amendment

Congress has not managed the federal purse well. We have been running deficits for a long time. I think it is clear that Congress can’t help but run these deficits and that without further guidance from the states it will continue to do so in the future.

Washington state and all other states balance their budgets. It means that legislators with disparate views have to reach a compromise on our state’s priorities. These kinds of compromises often don’t occur on the federal level because, by going into debt, most all fiscal desires can be satisfied. This lack of compromise has led to extreme views in Congress and is bad for our democracy.

Washington state should become the 30th of 34 states that are needed to call a constitutional convention to propose amendments to the federal constitution. The primary purpose would be to bypass Congress and propose a balanced budget amendment to provide additional guidance to Congress on building budgets. It is possible that immoderate amendments may be proposed. But to become part of the constitution, three quarters of the states have to ratify the amendments. This supermajority requirement is there so that only moderate amendments will be ratified.

If we continue with the status quo, it will almost certainly lead to national bankruptcy and a crisis for our democracy. A constitutional convention may not be successful, but we should at least try to solve this problem.

Stanley Sterling

Lake Stevens