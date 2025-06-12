Dick’s Drive-In throws a party for opening day in Everett
Published 1:30 am Thursday, June 12, 2025
EVERETT — It had all the trappings of a political rally with speeches from elected officials and marching bands, but Thursday morning’s ceremony was about hamburgers.
Seattle-based Dick’s Drive-In, known for its basic burger menu and quick service, staged an hour-long ceremony as it opened its 10th drive-in at the corner of Center Road and Highway 99 in unincorporated Snohomish County, right outside of the Everett line.
First, bagpipers from the NW Junior Pipe Band from Edmonds played, followed by a 15-minute performance from the Mariner High School Marching Band. Then a host of politicians spoke, as well as Jasmine Donovan, the chain’s CEO and granddaughter of its co-founder, Dick Spady.
Donovan said the chain has been searching for an Everett location for several years and looked forward to not only serving customers but being a good employer.
Wages start at $22 an hour at Dick’s and go up to $26 an hour along with company-paid health care and child care.
But for many of the 150 people who showed up Thursday, it was about waiting for the ceremony to end at 10:30 a.m. That’s when Dick’s six windows opened for burger orders.
Amy and Rich Rankin, engineers at the nearby Boeing plant, got permission from their supervisor to take an early lunch and were among the first to hit a window.
“They’re delicious,” Amy Rankin said, saying she and her husband would both order the deluxe double — two 1/8 pound grilled patties with melted cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise and pickle relish.
Rich Rankin said he and his wife are big Dick’s fans and now relish the fact they don’t have to drive to Edmonds, home of Dick’s other location in Snohomish County.
The first Dick’s Drive-In opened in 1954 in the Wallingford section of Seattle. Donovan said it took 37 years for the next location to open in Edmonds in 2011. She said the company now aims to build a new location every two years and build a team to scout new locations.
“We believe in sustainable growth,” Donovan said.
She said no decision has been made on a location for the 11th Dick’s.
Dick’s chose the new Everett location on Highway 99 because of high traffic on the road, proximity to several high schools and 24-hour employers, Donovan said.
Dick’s opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 2 a.m. seven days a week.
Randy Diamond: 425-339-3097; randy.diamond@heraldnet.com.