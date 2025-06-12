How are Trump’s actions the ‘will of the people’?

Calling up the National Guard is usually done in concert with a governor’s request, but the way it was done in Los Angeles and used for political propaganda is not business as usual.

It continues to distress and confound me that so many fellow Americans do not see this. Yes, there are some traditional conservative Republicans who have rallied to the cause of democracy, but they are not attracting those who continue to support President Trump.

Is it a matter of time before people wake up, or are we confronting a shift where people will begin to accept dictatorial political efforts as normal and embrace them at local levels, meaning cities and counties? We’ve already seen instances of that with some sheriffs, for example.

The popularity of Fox “News” in support of these efforts, is also telling and disturbing. What don’t people get about banning books, arresting and deporting those who have different views (e.g. Palestine vs. Israel), dismantling government agencies and programs established by Congress, without consulting Congress, and other outrageous affronts to our democratic system?

Trump’s supporters are saying it’s OK to blatantly take away people’s freedoms and their access to the rule of law if it doesn’t fit their view of the world. Wow. It’s clear these are the methods of a dictator, done in the name of “the American people.” This strikes me as very similar to how the communist parties in China and the former Soviet Union operated “as representing the will of the people.”

David Cordell

Snohomish