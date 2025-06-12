Will public get a vote on downtown Everett stadium?

I see The Herald is enthusiastic about the push to build a new baseball stadium in downtown Everett.

My communications with the mayor and council show me they are hellbent on this course.

Whether it’s a good idea or not isn’t the question right now.

When does the public vote on this? There will be a significant impact on downtown, and significant costs to the city; the city who was last year asking for more tax revenue from the citizenry to cover the costs of providing city services.

Let us vote before this goes any further!

Who knows, maybe the public will agree with the mayor and council; and with The Herald, apparently.

David Cox

Everett