Add your voice to protect freedoms at No Kings Day protests

Imagine it’s 2045. Nationwide, women have been fully stripped of rights to abortion, even in life-saving emergencies. The federal government no longer provides funding for research aimed at eradicating diseases and preventing their spread to our homeland. Books promoting inclusion and an understanding of our racist past are banned. Families are torn apart without a chance to plead their case, forced to return to unsafe conditions in their country of origin or shipped to concentration camps. The U.S. is funding the mass killing of women, children, and innocent adults overseas.

It isn’t hard to imagine this dystopian world in 2045 with the actions above and more unfolding daily. Even if you aren’t impacted today, it’s likely that your friend, neighbor, family member, or colleague may be, and we are all next. If we truly want to be the land of the free and the home of the brave, we need to rise up to protect those around us.

This weekend, we have an opportunity to show up united; for our collective freedoms. The longer we wait to speak up the longer we risk our ability to exercise that right. We must act before it is too late.

Join your neighbors on Saturday, June 14 at 4 p.m. for a No Kings Day protest in Everett at 3000 Rockefeller Ave to stand united for the freedom of all Americans. After all, as Fannie Lou Hamer said, “nobody’s free until everybody’s free.”

Gracie Geremia

Benjamin Mansbach

Everett