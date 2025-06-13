Schwab: Why keep up nonviolent protests? Because they work

By Sid Schwab / Herald Columnist

America’s history is dotted with instances of civil (and uncivil) disobedience that moved public opinion and changed our country for the better. Knowing that, by assembly and by voting, citizens are the ultimate protectors of freedom, the creators of our Constitution placed protection for the right to assemble and speech first in the Bill of Rights.

Civil rights, women’s suffrage, voting rights, ending wars; these markers of American greatness only occurred after massive, nationwide demonstrations. Even more so when the government reacted brutally; the Boston Massacre, the march on Edmund Pettus Bridge, Kent State.

The importance of unsuppressed protest in free, democratic countries can’t be overstated. Which is why it’s so maddening, so outrageous, so antithetical when they turn violent. They destroy the message; they make the violence the only thing people remember. They justify shutting them down. It’s as if the rioting is arranged by governments against which the protests are mounted. As if?

It’s a truism that when Donald Trump or Trumpists accuse someone of doing something dire, it’s they who are doing it. So when Trump suggested the violence in Los Angeles is at the hands of paid protestors, it might prove the rule; also the one that when Trump speaks off-script, nonsense ensues. Why would he want to imply that the violence didn’t come from the protestors but from paid agitators? Back when the Department of Justice wasn’t in the tank for a corrupt president, we learned that much, if not most of the violence associated with Black Lives Matter demonstrations came not from antifa, whatever that is, but from white supremacist groups from all over, intent on discrediting the movement (Reuters: tinyurl.com/violent4u). It’s not conspiratorial to recognize the benefit to Trump when legitimate protests of illegitimate government acts turn violent. Thinking Trumpists are behind it might be. Or might not.

The people feeding Trump his thoughts are smart enough to understand history, which is why they’re rewriting or expunging it wherever they can. And they understand the power of the people when organized, which is why they want to suppress it. Using U.S. military personnel to do so required ignoring the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, which makes that use illegal except in the case of insurrection.

Excepting the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, the violent perpetrators of which Trump has pardoned en masse, confirming the hypocrisy of his current actions, protests are not insurrections. Not even when cars are ignited and stores are looted by students whose teams win national championships. Nor are protests against unlawful arrests and deportations by masked ICE agents, disappearing people they call moochers looking for work at Home Depot or actually at work. Or protesting raids on elementary school graduations, terrorizing children and their parents.

The silence of MAGA Republicans, who dislike liberals as much as they dislike democracy, voting by mail, science, vaccines and help for poor people, Trump’s use of the National Guard and, now, the Marines, and love it like they love autocracy. They’re afraid to dissent, so the less they see it in others, the better they feel. ICE raids, no matter against whom, even U.S. citizens or residents who’ve been here and working for decades, are fine with them, as is knowing that most of the migrants deported to the El Salvador gulag had no criminal records.

California is no stranger to protests. Its leaders haven’t shied away from arresting violent perpetrators. The only reason for Trump’s use of troops, overriding state governors’ wishes, is to intimidate anyone who dares to disagree with him and to fulfill his tough-guy neediness and consolidate his quest for absolute power. The same is true for the North Korea-China-Russia-conjuring military parade he ordered the willing Pete Hegseth to put on for him. If there won’t be goose-stepping and head-turned salutes to him, they’ll be happening in his mind (YouTube: tinyurl.com/2goose4u), (YouTube: tinyurl.com/redsquare4u). If you don’t hate this, you don’t love America and everything for which it has always stood. Even more, you should hate Trump’s promise that demonstrations against it will be met with “very heavy force.”

As much freude was schadened by the brief breakup of Trump and Elon Musk, the lesson is how far those two, abetted by our ideological Supreme Court, have brought us toward the end of democracy. Money is speech, they found, buried somewhere in the Constitution, giving people like Musk untold power over elections. A president can do no wrong, they concluded, so Trump is free to do whatever he wants; especially since our Republican-controlled Congress has abandoned its role as a checker and balancer.

At the height (or low point) of their feud, Musk threatened Republican Congress-dwellers with financing Democratic challengers. Trump promised “very serious consequences” if he did (CBS: tinyurl.com/2bad4him). Musk, who has billions in government contracts, backed down.

Since before he was ever elected, Trump has expressed his love of dictators and desire to be one. It’s almost here. Protests need to continue. Whoever is behind the violence needs to think thrice about the implications.

Meanwhile, everyone should think hard about California Gov. Newsom’s response to Trump’s pretensions: (YouTube: tinyurl.com/gavin4u).

Email Sid Schwab at columnsid@gmail.com.