Shouldn’t we value diversity, equity and inclusion?

If one were asked to describe the American Dream in a nutshell, we would be hard-pressed to find three better words than diversity, equity and inclusion.

So, it is truly frightening to see how these three words are currently being used to divide us and label some of us as traitors to our country. Martin Luther King talked about his dream being “deeply rooted in the American dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed.”

This will only happen when we reclaim our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. This is what America is all about! In the words of poet Langston Hughes, “America never was America to me, and yet I swear this oath — America will be!”

Jim Strickland

Marysville