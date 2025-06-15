50 years after “Jaws,” look at sharks differently

This summer, the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of “Jaws,” the blockbuster that forever changed how we think about sharks. But while the film may be a thrilling piece of cinema, its impact on real-life sharks has been devastating.

Fear-based myths have fueled decades of misunderstanding, leading to widespread indifference toward the alarming decline in shark populations. In truth, sharks are vital to ocean health, and by extension, the health of our planet. These apex predators help regulate ecosystems and keep marine life in balance.

We must move beyond fear and embrace science, compassion and conservation. With shark populations plummeting globally, now is the time to act. Stronger protections, habitat preservation, and public education are urgently needed.

Let’s use the “Jaws” anniversary to rewrite the story. Instead of fear, let it be a call for respect and action. Our oceans, and our future, depend on it.

Jill McAnally

Port Townsend