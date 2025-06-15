Church leader was calling for a religious riot

I was stunned by a recent letter praising pastor Ross Johnston and comparing his actions in Seattle to biblical figures like Moses, Esther and Paul. Let’s be honest about what actually happened: Johnston didn’t just lead a worship service. He bragged online that “We started a riot today in Seattle during worship and the gospel!” That is not revival; that is incitement.

Rather than condemn the chaos and provocatively violent outcome, the letter writer endorses it — even romanticizes it — framing the riot as an act of “courage” and “stewardship.” That’s not a call to faith; it’s a call to escalate conflict in God’s name.

This is WWJND: What Would Jesus NOT Do.

Twisting scripture to justify street-level unrest isn’t new, but it is dangerous. Citing Acts 19, where a riot broke out against Paul’s preaching, as a model for modern Christian behavior is shockingly dishonest. Paul did not cause or celebrate that violence. Paul didn’t tweet that it was “game time.”

The letter masks this glorification of chaos with talk of humility and faithfulness. But encouraging future riots, no matter how nicely it’s worded, is neither. That’s not biblical boldness. That’s zealotry, and it puts real people in harm’s way.

If this is what some call revival, we need to seriously reconsider what kind of “church” we’re building. Jesus never endorsed violence as a means of spreading truth. Neither should we.

Tom Sanderson

Edmonds