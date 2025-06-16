We need informed voters to make good choices

I read a recent letter to the editor and love the idea that voters should be required to be informed of the candidates positions on most issues related to the office they seek. This would stop the insane practice of letting voters only informed by other social media, their preachers, and those who admit they know darn near nothing about what they are voting for.

If we ever get to vote again, I hope our leaders would pass such a law. Just basic facts with no regard to immigration status, religious ideals, or age. Just intelligent voters! What a concept that will be. I hope our senators read our paper

Lawrence East

Everett