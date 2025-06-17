Peacocke to return as Jackson softball coach after year away

Jackson High School’s Kyle Peacocke hands the 2023 WIAA Class 4A softball championship trophy to the team after their win in Richland on May 27, 2023. (TJ Mullinax / for The Herald)

Jackson High School’s Kyle Peacocke hands the 2023 WIAA Class 4A softball championship trophy to the team after their win in Richland, Wash., on May 27 2023. (TJ Mullinax / for The Herald)

There was no “I’m back” press release like a certain athletic icon 30 years ago, but it’s a similar story for one of the most successful coaches in the region: Kyle Peacocke will return as the Jackson softball coach next season after stepping down from the position a year ago.

Peacocke, who has 25 years of experience as a head coach with four state championships to his name, admitted he could see himself coaching again after leaving the post at Jackson. He submitted a one-year leave of absence from coaching with the school district, and after that he would decide what to do.

Just one month into the 2025 spring sports season, Peacocke knew he wanted to come back.

Despite not coaching, he worked under Jackson athletic director Erik Heinz as the school’s athletic coordinator, which allowed him to follow along with the softball season as well as other Jackson sports. He also remained the Wesco representative for the state seeding committee, which kept him in contact with other coaches in the area.

“I got to spend a little bit more time communicating with all of our coaches (at Jackson) and, you know, I guess just reminding me what high school sports are all about,” Peacocke said. “And just seeing the different relationships that coaches have with athletes and parents and boosters and with each other. So it was just kind of a nice reflection.”

A big reason Peacocke stepped down last year was so he could spend more time with his son, Nate, during his senior year of high school. His daughter, Kayla, is getting married this weekend, so Peacocke also spent time planning for the wedding in what turned out to be an eventful year.

With the planning winding down and Nate set to graduate, Peacocke spoke to his wife, Lori — who he referred to as his “rock and biggest supporter” — about returning to the Timberwolves dugout. After receiving her approval, Peacocke’s next conversation was with Larri Werner, who spent the previous three seasons on Peacocke’s staff before stepping into the head role for 2025.

Before the season, Peacocke told Werner to not worry about his eventual decision and to just focus on coaching. By the time Peacocke revealed his comeback a couple of months later, Werner’s first reaction was “Hallelujah.”

“I was kind of excited that he was coming back because that was kind of always the plan we had last May,” Werner said. “‘It’s you and I together,’ so I’m happy to see him coming back.”

Werner is also excited to no longer be in charge of filing all the paperwork required of a head coach, an aspect of the job that Peacocke called an “eye-opener” for most people.

Werner’s excitement and willingness to step back into his original assistant role also made things easier for Peacocke.

“He’s a really great guy,” Peacocke said. “It is nice to have somebody that was kind of willing to do that.”

According to Werner, their partnership works because they share many of the same philosophies regarding how they want their players to approach the game. Any time one has an idea about a certain strategy point, the other typically agrees.

Now that both coaches have new experiences under their belt — Werner as a head coach and Peacocke as an athletic coordinator — they feel like it will only make things better. Werner said he can now truly put himself in Peacocke’s shoes and understand where he’s coming from.

For Peacocke, the year off allowed him to take a step back and discover more about himself, while also learning from other coaches.

“It’s easy to get locked into this ultra-competitive mode,” Peacocke said. “Softball becomes a huge part of your life, but it was really a reminder (of) what’s important: family and community. And softball still is a big part of my life, but you know, just kind of remember that it is a part of my life, but it does not define who I am.”

Peacocke will return to a young Timberwolves team after losing several important pieces, including The Herald’s All-Area Hitter of the Year, Allie Thomsen. But Jackson’s Wesco 4A rivals will not be overlooking them for long, if at all.

Kamiak coach Ann Bradley has become friends with Peacocke over the past decade, and views him as a mentor. After hearing about his return, she joked that he can’t really call it a ‘retirement,’ as it was once described, and that it was really a ‘sabbatical.’

Bradley credits Peacocke’s ability to “create magic,” with any team due to his knowledge of the game and his development track record, so she won’t be surprised if Jackson — which is coming off a state semifinal run after a rough start to the season — remains competitive despite its youth.

While still “in shock,” that Peacocke is coming back, Bradley is happy for him and looks forward to their teams facing off again.

“I like Kyle 363 days out of the year,” Bradley said. “The two days when I play him, I’m not his friend.”

With new perspectives, a refreshed mind and the support of his family and fellow coaches, Peacocke can’t wait to reestablish what Jackson softball is about.

“High school sports is all about community and working together for a common cause,” Peacocke said. “Competing for your school, competing for your friends and teammates, and you know, we’re all there for each other and to provide great experiences for these kids who are going to remember this stuff for a long time.”