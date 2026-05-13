Lynnwood approves streamlined permitting process for food trucks

Super Tortas Ganzin sits in a spot at the Street Eats Food Truck Village on Monday, May 11, 2026 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — The Lynnwood City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday making it easier for food truck vendors to obtain permits.

The council first started discussing the ordinance on April 15. City staff said there is currently no clear path for food truck permitting. Council members said they support encouraging food trucks to open in the city to promote community activity.

The ordinance would only apply to food trucks, as many other mobile food vendors, such as food carts and stands, don’t have adequate refrigeration or clean water, Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren said at the April meeting.

The ordinance creates a specific mobile food vendor permit, improves the application process, improves the permit portal, and adds appropriate fees and inspections to ensure that food trucks are operating safely, planner Brian Kirk said.

The new regulations allow for two types of permits — one that allows a vendor to stay in one place for 90 days or more and another for shorter periods. For food trucks operating for less than 90 days, they don’t need to go through a site plan review. During the council’s previous discussion, council members advocated for the 90-day cutoff so food truck vendors have time to decide if they want to stay in one area for longer.

Food truck vendors will now be able to apply for a Lynnwood business license at the same time they apply for a permit. Some reviews will also be consolidated to lower fees and redundancies, Kirk said.

The new code would get rid of regulations that are already required by the Snohomish County Health Department, such as handwashing stations and refrigeration. It also makes the permitting process more like that of other cities by including similar required documents in addition to a business license: a health department permit, fire department documents and a grease disposal plan.

“The application materials that we’re looking to be submitted are not being recreated for the city of Lynnwood,” Almgren said. “We’re just looking to see them, help verify them and move on with that.”

The permit costs an initial $100 fee with an additional $50 annual fee. This is lower than the $410 fee the planning department originally proposed.

“I am so impressed by the work you guys have done to clean this up,” council President Nick Coelho told planning staff Monday. “I really appreciate it. It shows our commitment to just getting out of the way and getting these amenities that people want in our community and being focused on those outcomes.”

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.