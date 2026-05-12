1 hurt in large fire on abandoned train tracks in Snohomish

A fire on the train tracks forced the closure of Airport Way near Snohomish on May 12, 2026. (Snohomish County Fire District No. 4)

EVERETT — One person was hurt in a large fire on an abandoned railroad track in Snohomish on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday to what was initially believed to be a small fire near Airport Way, said Chief Don Waller with Snohomish County Fire District No. 4.

Once on scene, the response was quickly upgraded to a commercial fire, prompting a mutual aid reponse from four local departments, Waller said. Two dozen fire crews with about 50 firefighters needed an hour to control the fire, the chief said.

Firefighters faced challenges accessing the fire and once there, had to shuttle in water to put out the flames, Waller said.

The fire burned approximately 300 feet of an abandoned rail trestle above active Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway tracks, according to Waller and a post on social media. One person suffered burns that were described as minor and was taken to the hospital, the chief said.

Airport Way was closed for two hours before reopening around 7:30 a.m., the chief said.

Waller said he expects fire crews will remain in the area for much of the day.

The Snohomish Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating what caused the fire.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com