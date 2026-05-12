Northshore to end school resource officer program at Bothell High School

Outside of Bothell High School along 92nd Avenue on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 in Bothell, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — The Northshore school board voted Monday to end its school resource officer program at Bothell High School after more than 30 years.

Board members voted against renewing the $103,000 contract for another year by a vote of 4-1. Board President Sandy Hayes voted for continuing the program.

The school board reviews the school resource officer contract every year, consistent with state law. This year, some Bothell community members were concerned that the board would vote to end the program as board support has gradually decreased. In 2024, the board voted 4-1 to approve the program for another year. In 2025, the vote was 3-2.

Bothell High School was the only school in the Northshore School District to still have a school resource officer program. Board members who voted against continuing the program cited the desire to have a comprehensive safety plan that better aligns with the school district’s values.

At Monday’s board meeting, about 11 students and 20 adults spoke in favor of the school resource officer program at Bothell High School. No one spoke against the program.

Many students said they’ve had positive relationships with the school’s officer, Garrett Ware. Ware has served as the Bothell High School resource officer since 2017.

“It feels like this decision to cut the SRO program at Bothell is kind of an afterthought to justify a predetermined goal,” said Malik, a junior at Bothell High School and president of the school’s Black Student Union. “I hope that you don’t remove this program for the reason that Black students feel uncomfortable. No. 1, because that’s a misrepresentation, and No. 2, it would allow other institutions in the future to abuse our voice or abuse what they think that we want.”

In a 2024 survey of Bothell High School community members, 77% of students either agreed or strongly agreed that the school resource officer program promotes student safety.

Parents told the board that they feel their children are safer with a police officer at school.

“My children expressed many times over the years how safe they feel on campus knowing the SRO is there,” said John Corrigan, a parent of three students in the Northshore School District. “Rather than feeling anxiety about the threat of school violence as they see constantly on news feeds … they instead are able to focus on being successful students on campus. As a father, I feel respected and valued by NSD knowing that it is doing everything within its power to provide safety and security to my children.”

Multiple school board members said they received feedback from community members who were scared to publicly oppose the school resource officer program. Board member Hân Trần said that some have said they’ve felt bullied or pressured into silence.

“What we’re voting on tonight is a contract and a program structure to align with the school district’s values, not a person, and that distinction is important,” Trần said. “We need a district-wide program that equips every staff member and every student with shared language and common strategies when it comes to safety, that also instills that sense of belonging for everyone. I’m not able to support the renewal of this contract because this district owes our community something more comprehensive, more equitable and more empowering to all community members.”

In 2020, the Edmonds school board unanimously voted to end the school resource officer program across the district following the murder of George Floyd and nationwide outcry over police brutality. Other school districts in Snohomish County, including Everett, Marysville and Mukilteo, still have school resource officers.

Board Vice President Elisabeth Sotak said the Bothell Police Department has reassured the board that they will continue to have a strong relationship regardless of the contract. Other board members also stated their desire to maintain a positive relationship with the police department.

Board member Kimberlee Kelly said that her vision for school safety in the district is sharing the responsibility among district employees, as they are fully embedded in the school community, allowing the district to have a more direct role. She said she is in favor of strong mental health support, campus-wide restorative practices and creating identity-affirming environments.

“The data taken as a whole reflects that while some stakeholders view the program as supportive of student safety, other students, other staff and other families describe experiences in which they do not perceive the program as consistent with a fully inclusive and welcoming learning environment,” Kelly said.

Hayes said her decision to vote to continue the program is based on the feedback the board has received from students.

“I cannot make this decision about feelings of safety,” she said. “I will be putting students against students, and I can’t do that, families against families, and I cannot do that. But I can make this decision on the type of discourse that has happened. I have to honor the students that have spoken to us over the last several weeks.”

Ware will serve as Bothell High School’s school resource officer until the end of the school year in June.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.