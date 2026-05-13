Everett-based Funko improperly collected user data on its site, lawsuit says

The Funko flagship store along Wetmore Avenue on Monday, May 11, 2026, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Three California residents allege in a class action lawsuit that Everett-based Funko collects and shares user data without permission.

The complaint, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Seattle, alleges that while the pop culture collectible company’s website offers users the ability to reject all tracking technologies via a “Reject All” button, the website continues to deploy tracking tools that transmit users’ data to advertising, social media and analytics companies.

Funko representatives did not respond to The Daily Herald’s request for comment Tuesday.

Funko’s main headquarters is located in downtown Everett, as well as a retail store offering vinyl figurines based on characters from movies, television and comic books. Funko also operates a retail store in Los Angeles.

Funko operates a website where the company sells collectible figures, apparel and other merchandise. Like many companies, its website displays a cookie banner and cookie preference interface where users can give input over what data the company shares with third parties, court documents said.

Computer cookies, or internet cookies, are small text files that websites store on users’ computers for the purpose of collecting information about their browsing activity.

The complaint alleges that Funko begins collecting “sensitive information” regarding users’ activity before users have the chance to interact with the cookie banner.

Sensitive information includes the information about how site visitors interact with the website, such as links pressed and information entered in search fields, alongside personal information, including age and location, court documents said.

“Misrepresenting the effectiveness of a cookie opt-out mechanism and a user’s ability to opt out of the sale/sharing of their personal information effectively deprives users of control over their personal information,” the complaint said.

All three Californians stated that if they knew the banner’s claims were allegedly false, they would not have continued to use the website, court documents said.

The complaint asks for monetary relief and for Funko to remove tracking tools from the website, alongside obtaining appropriate consent from website users, court documents said.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan