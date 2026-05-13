SnoCo health officials: Hantavirus risk ‘extremely low’ to general public

Hantavirus exposure may occur if a person breathes in contaminated dust after disturbing or cleaning rodent droppings or nests. It may also occur if someone lives or works in rodent-infested settings. (Joshua J. Cotten photo.)

EVERETT — The risk of hantavirus is extremely low to the general public, Snohomish County Health Officer Dr. James Lewis said in an online post Tuesday.

The virus has gained attention in recent weeks after the World Health Organization declared an outbreak stemming from a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean. Three people have died and several others have contracted the disease. Eighteen American passengers are isolating at facilities throughout the United States.

On Tuesday, Public Health – Seattle and King County announced that three King County residents were potentially exposed to the type of hantavirus responsible for the outbreak. One was a passenger of the cruise ship, and the two others were briefly sitting on a plane near a cruise ship passenger who later tested positive. All three individuals are isolating and monitoring for symptoms. There are no cases of the virus in King County and the risk to the public remains low, the health department wrote in its announcement.

Lewis said there is little to be concerned about regarding the cruise ship outbreak.

“The outbreak of hantavirus on the MV Hondius cruise ship represents extremely low risk at this point to the U.S. and residents of Washington state,” he said. “Public Health is monitoring the situation and if significant changes to the risk occur, we will let the community know.”

On rare occasions, hantavirus can spread when a person comes into contact with rodent urine, droppings and saliva, health officials said. Only the Andes hantavirus — the type found on the cruise ship — is known to spread from person to person, which is even rarer than transmission from animal to person, officials said. The virus only spreads from person to person due to close contact with the ill person, officials said.

In the western U.S., the main carrier of hantavirus is the deer mouse. Deer mice are most common in rural settings but live in all parts of Washington. Hantavirus exposure may occur if a person breathes in contaminated dust after disturbing or cleaning rodent droppings or nests. It may also occur if someone lives or works in rodent-infested settings.

“Take care when cleaning old garages, barns, etc., where mice may have been living,” Lewis said. “Wear respirators and eye protection while doing work that could result in [airborne particles] of droppings or dirt.”

One to five hantavirus cases are typically reported each year in Washington, according to the health department. No recent cases have been reported in Snohomish County.

“All in all, people shouldn’t be too worried here in Snohomish County, although I do understand the cruise ship outbreak is getting a lot of attention and is a scary and engaging story,” Lewis said.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.