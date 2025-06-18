How could anyone trust Democrats?

We expect our elected officials to be trustworthy. We grant our vote to someone we believe to be honest and willing to tell us the truth.

Democrats have violated the trust we placed in them. They told us that President Biden was at the top of his game. Now we know that it was not true. Today they say that the protests in L.A. are “mostly peaceful” when we can clearly see for ourself the looting, throwing of molotov cocktails, and rocks thrown at the police. Police cars burning and destroyed. Small businesses trashed and looted.

How can anyone vote for a Democrat, when they can’t be trusted. Boys in girls sports and locker rooms. Gutting parental rights. Shaming students based on their race. Praising electric vehicles but trashing Testlas. Democrats are anti-family and anti-religion.

They are more interested in the rights of people that entered our country illegally or overstayed their visa than the rights of real citizens. Every Democrat must go. None of them can be trusted.

Doug Roulstone

Snohomish