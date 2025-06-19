What’s state’s role in county funding for stadium

Is the state of Washington jamming money down the county’s throat to meet Major League Baseball Stadium requirements?

County officials indicated that the county was not directly involved in funding Everett Stadium.

Snohomish County did not have any role or direct involvement in the state funding for the proposed stadium in downtown Everett. The county did not advocate for those funds, the county did not lobby for them or include them in their legislative priorities and the county did not administer the funds.

There is no money allocated in either 2025 or 2026 for the Everett Stadium in the Snohomish County budget. What was put in was essentially a placeholder in the capital improvement plan for future years, with $1.25 million earmarked for 2027, $1.45 million 2028, $950,000 for 2029, and $1.35 million for 2030.

The source of these dollars is REET 1 Funds, Fund 191. And they are restricted to only be used for qualifying projects.

Is the state of Washington jamming money down the county’s throat to meet Major League Baseball Stadium requirements?

Democracy works when people participate.

Contact a state representative.

No Frogs downtown.

Susan Goodenough

Mountlake Terrace