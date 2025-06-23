Ask voters what they want done on immigration

Immigration

Ask voters what they want done

What a fine collection of gutless and brainless traitors we saw in a recent news conference featuring state, Seattle and King County elected officials. There was the message from Govs. Ferguson, Inslee, Gregoire, Locke and Lowry that Washington state would control the protests (riots) without any interference from Trump. I remember we did a super job with the 2020 riots, gov.

Then there was the Seattle mayor who deliberately turned loose extremist alphabet people on a Christian prayer meeting.

Then there was Rep. Pramila Jayapal with her usual screaming nonsense.

How about a public referendum in a special election. The voters would vote up or down on the following questions.

Should the executive branch of the federal government enforce U.S. immigration laws?

Should criminal illegal aliens be deported?

Should cities and states continue to provide sanctuary for illegal aliens?

Should cities and states continue to interfere with federal agents working to arrest illegals?

Should state and local officials be held accountable if they continue to obstruct justice and always be soft on criminals?

Langdon Moore

Camano Island