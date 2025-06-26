Optum should keep pharmacy open in Everett

I was stunned to learn that the Bartell pharmacy at the main campus of Optum Health in Everett will be closing at the end of this month. My colleagues and patients have relied on this valuable community asset for 40 years for professional, compassionate, and timely services. I realize that there is a current corporate strategy of closing pharmacies, for “efficiency.” We all know how well that works out, and the penalty paid by the people in order to increase corporate profits.

We will be left with pharmacy deserts, with potentially harmful results. Why doesn’t Optum take over this pharmacy as a service to their patients and the community?

As a health care professional, I am convinced that continuity of care and trust are essential elements for successful outcomes. This pharmacy has demonstrated these qualities admirably over the years, and should be supported.

Melvyn Trenor, DDS

Langley