Run light rail route down Highway 526

Being a resident along Casino Road, I was alarmed to see that only two options were reviewed for Sound Transit’s Link Light Rail route: on the north or south sides.

There was another route never reviewed by Sound Transit, which I call Alternative F. Bring the train right down the middle of Highway 526. That is right; right down the middle. This is the lowest cost, and fastest option. There is a reason why Sound Transit did not review. It is state law. When the analysis is done, only traffic patterns have to be considered, alternatives to cars are not reviewed.

When Boeing lets out, there is a huge rush of cars onto the road. There is another option, have Boeing put in its own transit system, much like Microsoft did with the Connection system. This would reduce the amount of traffic on the road. Thus making Alternative F feasible. Sound Transit needs to evaluate this alternative, including construction cost, and schedule, instead of bulldozing the homes of 1,000 of people on Casino Road, or affecting the businesses on the north side. Alternative F is an option, but not discussed.

Martin Nix

Everett