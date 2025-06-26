Wesco all-league girls tennis teams announced

Shorewood’s Rylie Gettmann hits the ball during a Class 3A District 1 girls tennis tournament at Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Wesco has announced its all-league teams for girls tennis. Glacier Peak and Shorewood each claimed six first-team selections in their respective leagues.

WESCO 4A

First team

Singles

Jasmine Wijaya, sr., Jackson

Gracie Schouten, jr., Jackson

Sara Pena, jr., Glacier Peak

Jasmine Neph, jr., Glacier Peak

Doubles

Alyssa Box, fr., Glacier Peak

Sarah Box, fr., Glacier Peak

Aarti Saran, sr., Mariner

Francys Montilla, fr., Mariner

Sofia Carmona, jr., Glacier Peak

Kumi Jayasinghe, jr., Glacier Peak

Sophia Manabat, jr., Cascade

Yasmina Drissy, soph., Cascade

— — — — — —

WESCO 3A North

Singles

Mak Dauer, jr., Snohomish

Jaeda Boomars, sr., Monroe

Grace Ross, jr., Stanwood

Emersyn Hartway, jr., Monroe

Doubles

Annie VanAssche, soph., Snohomish

Morgan Gibson, jr., Snohomish

Addi Bowie, jr., Stanwood

Mylee LaComb, jr., Stanwood

Aimelie Hovde-Girard, sr., Everett

Avery Nasin, sr., Everett

Tanisha Segran, sr., Monroe

Emiko Spengler, jr., Monroe

— — — — — —

WESCO 3A South

Singles

Rylie Gettmann, sr., Shorewood

Alex Mignogna, sr., Shorewood

Katelynne Wyckoff, sr., Meadowdale

Maddie Ashe, Edmonds-Woodway

Doubles

Mari Brittle, sr., Shorewood

Bridget Cox, sr., Shorewood

Addy Falkin, jr., Shorewood

Cally Webb, jr., Shorewood

Zoe Greenzweig, sr., Shorecrest

Ally Miner, sr., Shorecrest

Lily Haessler, sr., Shorecrest

Mia Halset, jr., Shorecrest