Wesco all-league girls tennis teams announced
Published 8:30 am Thursday, June 26, 2025
Wesco has announced its all-league teams for girls tennis. Glacier Peak and Shorewood each claimed six first-team selections in their respective leagues.
WESCO 4A
First team
Singles
Jasmine Wijaya, sr., Jackson
Gracie Schouten, jr., Jackson
Sara Pena, jr., Glacier Peak
Jasmine Neph, jr., Glacier Peak
Doubles
Alyssa Box, fr., Glacier Peak
Sarah Box, fr., Glacier Peak
Aarti Saran, sr., Mariner
Francys Montilla, fr., Mariner
Sofia Carmona, jr., Glacier Peak
Kumi Jayasinghe, jr., Glacier Peak
Sophia Manabat, jr., Cascade
Yasmina Drissy, soph., Cascade
— — — — — —
WESCO 3A North
Singles
Mak Dauer, jr., Snohomish
Jaeda Boomars, sr., Monroe
Grace Ross, jr., Stanwood
Emersyn Hartway, jr., Monroe
Doubles
Annie VanAssche, soph., Snohomish
Morgan Gibson, jr., Snohomish
Addi Bowie, jr., Stanwood
Mylee LaComb, jr., Stanwood
Aimelie Hovde-Girard, sr., Everett
Avery Nasin, sr., Everett
Tanisha Segran, sr., Monroe
Emiko Spengler, jr., Monroe
— — — — — —
WESCO 3A South
Singles
Rylie Gettmann, sr., Shorewood
Alex Mignogna, sr., Shorewood
Katelynne Wyckoff, sr., Meadowdale
Maddie Ashe, Edmonds-Woodway
Doubles
Mari Brittle, sr., Shorewood
Bridget Cox, sr., Shorewood
Addy Falkin, jr., Shorewood
Cally Webb, jr., Shorewood
Zoe Greenzweig, sr., Shorecrest
Ally Miner, sr., Shorecrest
Lily Haessler, sr., Shorecrest
Mia Halset, jr., Shorecrest