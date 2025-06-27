Letter writer used a broad brush against Democrats

The Daily Herald recently printed a letter from a retired Navy captain, with his opinions on President Biden’s abilities, the Los Angeles protest events, trans boys in girls sports and more. The letter ended with “Every Democrat must go. None of them can be trusted.” This paints with a very wide brush.

The retired captain in his military career took an oath of enlistment to support and defend the Constitution, I’m sure he still holds himself to that oath. I know I still do having also served. Here is what I think of the current president, who took an oath of office “to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution the United States.” Has Trump executed that oath? I think not!

On Nov. 3, 2020, Donald Trump lost his bid for re-election, all facts point to this result. Nevertheless Trump and others entered into a conspiracy in an attempt to overthrow the election, which culminated in the terrible events of Jan. 6, 2021. “The January 6th Report” is as close to the full truth as the American people are going to get as long as Trump is in office.

Now do I paint all Republicans with the brush that none of them can be trusted? No, just the ones that are still lying to cover for Trump and his lies. I blame the “Vichy” GOP! That is what this veteran thinks.

Casey McLaughlin

Snohomish