Strengthen support for victims of domestic violence

I am deeply concerned about the current state of protections for women and children in domestic violence cases in our state. In light of the recent tragic incident involving the loss of three young lives, I feel compelled to call attention to the urgent need for stronger domestic violence protections.

As a former resident of California, I was able to securerestraining orders and full custody of my children with substantial evidence of domestic violence. However, upon moving to Washington, I found it much more difficult to obtain similar protections.

To address these disparities, I urge lawmakers to support policies that ensure consistent enforcement of protective measures and provide comprehensive training for judges and law enforcement.

This training should include firsthand experiences with survivors to help them understand the importance of issuing protection orders. Additionally, in cases of domestic violence, it is crucial that women and children be immediately and safely removed from the situation and provided with secure shelter and resources. They should also be paired with both a legal advocate and a mental health counselor to ensure they receive comprehensive support and care.

Furthermore, it is essential to implement a transition program that helps survivors achieve self-sustainability, including housing support, financial literacy and group therapy. For example, SafePlace in Olympia, provides a structured system to help women, but it often struggles to secure protection orders despite its efforts.

I also urge lawmakers to advocate for increased funding and resources to support these programs,which could come from state resources, grants and partnerships with community organizations.

It is imperative that judges listen to the warnings from mothers and use their human conscience to give credibility to the voices of victims and their children, rather than approaching these cases as a simple mathematical equation. This will help ensure that survivors are better protected in the future.

Thank you for taking the time to consider these concerns and suggestions. I truly believe that, with your support, we can make Washington a safer place for survivors of domestic violence.

Vita Lusty

Olympia