Trump’s Cabinet seems devoid of intellect

Something has come to mind; watching the many misadventures, lies, etc. of our current top federal employees in the many hearings, interviews, investigations, etc., it finally dawned on me: These people have no pride! No-self-pride! Their egos are so far out of control it has overpowered their self-pride. They have completely exceeded their “Peter Principle.”

What Olympic level rationalizing these intellectual idiots must do. ( I often wonder who dresses these people in the mornings.) I also wonder how their relatives (sons, daughters, partners, grands.) must feel when they see their relatives show their true character in front of the TV, no less. Sad!

But, there is one positive I’ll say about Donald Trump. He is a magnet. Probably the strongest magnet in the world. In the history of the universe! (A little Trump style here.)

He seems to be able to just draw those types of people who seem to have no empathy for fellow human beings let alone fellow American citizens. Therefore, giving the rest of the populace a chance to recognize them and act accordingly.

Donald Harleman

Arlington