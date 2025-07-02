Oppose passage of ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ in Congress

The so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” threatens half of America’s children. (“Medicaid cuts would hit half of U.S. kids,” by Lisa Jarvis, The Daily Herald, June 25, 2025) Add that to rural hospitals closing and our country’s debt increasing by $3.3 trillion. Why would any senator vote for it? Of course many like Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are speaking out against it and urging others to do the same. Yet it passed the Senate on Tuesday and now goes back to the House.

Let’s add our voices to their efforts, thanking our senators, telling them this bill needs to fail. At the same time we can encourage our friends and family in other states to do the same. Our kids and our country’s future deserve better.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish