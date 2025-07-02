Skip the private fireworks displays, please

As everyone knows, our great country’s birthday, The Fourth of July, is fast approaching. I know that it has been a tradition for many, many years to set off fireworks in celebration at home. However, for some, the Fourth is a dreaded day due to these fireworks. Many of our veterans suffer from PTSD from serving in war-torn areas of the world. The sound of the fireworks brings them back to those horrific times when they were fighting for freedom and defending other nations.

Since our veterans have given so much of themselves selflessly, please, lets give them the gift of a quiet, firework-free Fourth of July. I am asking everyone to please not set off fireworks at home. Instead think about attending a public display in celebration (there are many displays throughout the region).

Also, think of all the animals too (both wildlife and our precious pets). They get so frightened by the fireworks being set off in our neighborhoods. Many are lost or lose their lives on the Fourth just by sheer fear and trying to escape the sites, sounds, and smells.

Thank you all for considering my request.

God Bless America and all our wonderful Veterans, who I thank and salute for your dedicated service!

Beverly C. Russell

Everett