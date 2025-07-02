Stand up to oppose cuts to Medicaid and more

I am a senior citizen, having believed for the years of my life that we are all connected and are committed to taking care of each other. The current Trump administration and Project 2025 have shattered that belief. It is clear to me that this administration and Trump’s Republican followers are against “us.”

This is manifest in the current “Big Beautiful Bill” in the Senate which gives huge tax cuts to the wealthy and corporations. By some estimates millionaires get an average annual tax cut of roughly $90,000, while many poorer folks will pay about $1,500 more.

This bill, with current estimates, takes away health coverage for about 12 million people and raises health care costs for 20 million folks. Medicaid and the Affordable Care program will lose over a trillion dollars.

Continuing the Republican program to enrich those at the top at the expense of the rest of us, food assistance through SNAP programs will be cut by an estimated $186 billion.

This bill also gives billions more to expand ICE, that terrifying organization that takes away our neighbors and the many good folks who do much of the work in our service industries.

And, these proposals in this “Big Bad Bill” will contribute to a rapidly escalating national debt of $3.3 trillion as calculated by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

We — those of us who believe in each other — must protest, speak up, stand up, and VOTE for those who believe in “liberty and justice for all.” For all!

Karen Guzak

Snohomish